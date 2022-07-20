Hood River County School District held its first board meeting for the 2022-2023 school year on July 13 at Parkdale Elementary School. All seven members were present for the in-person meeting.
Corinda Hankins Elliott was elected new board chair, and Chrissy Reitz vice chair in unanimous votes.
Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn reported that summer school began July 11 with nearly 700 students enrolled. Prior to that, the migrant department hosted a two-week pre-summer school at Mid Valley Elementary.
“Just so you know, it started each morning at 5 a.m.,” Polkinghorn said of the Mid Valley program. “This is the time students needed to be dropped off so their parents could get to work on time.”
Summer school takes place at four district sites through July 29: Mid Valley and May Street elementary schools, Wy’east Middle School and Hood River Valley High. “Students are working with the summer school staff on building academic skills as well as finding enrichment activities to keep students excited about continuing their learning through the summer,” he said.
Polkinghorn said this is the second summer the district has been able to provide “a robust and engaging summer school program. We are able to do so because we were strategic with our SIA (Student Investment Account) funds to prioritize summer school as a strategic investment,” he said. “These funds, along with funding provided by House Bill 5202, which matches 75% of our contribution, creates great opportunities for our students. It is amazing to see what our students and staff can do when our elected legislators prioritize funding K-12 learning. We can thank our legislators for passing HB5202 and implore them to continue to prioritize K-12 funding in the upcoming biennial budget. Now more than ever, the prioritization of private education is of critical importance.”
Polkinghorn additionally reported that just after school ended for the year, 31 staff attended a two-and-a-half-day AVID summer institute in Seattle. “The crew consisted of classified, licensed and administrative staff from Cascade Locks, Wy’east, HRMS and HRVHS,” he said. “… as I reflect on my own learning from the AVID summer institute, I keep coming back to AVID’s mission statement, which is ‘to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society,’ and how closely it aligns with our own, and our strategic plan.”
Doug Holmes, chief financial officer, reported two openings on the district’s budget committee: Position 1, Hood River, and Position 5, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Applications are being accepted at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Page/8274 and are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. (A map of district zone boundaries can be found at the same website, Page/245.)
“If you’re thinking of running for school board, that’s a great place to dip your toes,” said Reitz.
The next meeting will be held Aug. 18 at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.
