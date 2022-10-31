HOOD RIVER — On Oct. 30, the Hood River Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Hope Avenue on a report of shots fired.
At approximately 3:56 a.m., multiple callers reported hearing several gun shots. One caller reported a vehicle leaving the area quickly after hearing the gun shots. Police responded and located several shell casings. Police responded and located several shell casings.
Video surveillance shows the suspect vehicle as a newer model, dark colored pickup, possibly a crew cab style with a short box.
There were no reported injuries in this incident. One parked vehicle was struck in the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation and there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Mason at the Hood River Police Department, 541-387-5257 or email e.mason@cityofhoodriver.gov.
Commented