Lyle Halverson of Hood River died in a collision near Parkdale on Oct. 16.
At approximately 8 p.m., a Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant attempted to contact a Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Baseline Road for a traffic violation. The motorcyclist accelerated, turned northbound onto Toll Bridge Road and eluded the sergeant.
The sergeant, approximately one minute after the attempted initial contact, came upon the motorcycle crashed on Toll Bridge Road, south of the intersection of Highway 35, according to a press release from Oregon State Police.
OSP and emergency personnel responded.
OSP is investigating the crash and preliminary investigation revealed that the Suzuki, operated by Halverson, 34, was northbound on Toll Bridge Road at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a right hand corner, entered the southbound lane and crashed into a Ford F-150 pickup operated by Guy Wertgen, 53, of Parkdale, according to OSP.
Halverson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Wertgen was not injured. OSP was assisted by Parkdale Fire and Rescue.
