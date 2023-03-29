HOOD RIVER — A team of fifth graders from May Street Elementary is headed to the state finals for the Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) after winning the regional competition in The Dalles on March 11.
The Book Bombers, composed of Arlo Bacon, Riley Johnston, Vivaan Sharma, and Gus VandenHeuvel, will travel to Salem on April 15 to compete against regional winners from across the state.
“It’s a really fun experience,” said Arlo. “I love reading all the books, talking to my team about the books, and battling other teams.”
Oregon Battle of the Books competitors read 15 books and then answer questions during “battles” about the characters, settings and plots.
The Hood River team won the 16-team “East Portland and the Gorge” region. The final against the Oregon Trail Academy in Boring was a nail biter with the Book Bombers prevailing 53 to 50 to advance.
“The best part is when we put our heads in and nobody knows the answer but we guess and it turns out to be right,” said Riley.
“I most enjoyed when we could steal a question from our opponents, those extra points helped a lot,” said Vivaan.
The state finals will bring 18 teams to Salem for an all-day competition to crown the Battle of the Books champion.
“All of our reading paid off,” said Gus.
The Book Bombers are coached by Allie Machen. Lindsay Miller coordinated the program for May Street Elementary.
“I am so proud of these fifth grade students,” stated May Street Teacher Heidi Burns. “They have worked hard, encouraged each other, and promoted the love of great books.”
Commented