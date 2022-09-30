Wilsonville moved the football at will and prevented visiting Hood River Valley from doing the same in a, 52-6, win Friday during the Wildcats’ homecoming night.
Wilsonville (3-2 overall, 1-0 5A Special District 1) took advantage of good field position and scored on its first three offensive possessions. Hood River (2-3 overall, 1-2 NWOC) put together its best drive of the night after stopping the Wildcats on downs on the final play of the first quarter.
The Eagles covered 52 yards in 10 plays, capped by quarterback Davis Parr’s three-yard touchdown pass to Toby Stintzi for HRV’s lone score midway through the second period. Wilsonville, No. 9 in the OSAA rankings, responded with touchdowns on its subsequent two offensive possessions to pull in front 31-6 at halftime. The game moved to a running clock situation early in the third quarter after two more Wilsonville scores.
Wilsonville junior quarterback Kallen Gutridge was 6-for-6 passing in the second quarter, including connecting on all five of his attempts during the Wildcats’ response to HRV’s scoring drive. The 71-yard drive was capped by a Gutridge-to-Cooper Hiday 13-yard TD pass. Gutridge was 8-for-12 for 120 yards and three TDs in the deciding first half.
Hood River’s leading rusher, senior Shaw Burns, left the game during the Eagles’ scoring drive after carrying the ball for a one-yard loss. Burns slowly walked to the sideline along with Eagle's head coach Caleb Sperry and the senior linebacker did not return to action the remainder of the contest.
