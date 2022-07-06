The staff, board of directors, and Capital Funds Campaign Committee for the Hood River Valley Adult Center recently announced that Business Oregon has awarded $987,299 from the Oregon Community Block Grant program for replacement of the aging kitchen at the center.
These funds will be combined with $325,809.75 in community donations received during Phase One of the Capital Funds Campaign and will allow for complete reconstruction of the proposed $1.2 million kitchen at the center. Construction of the kitchen is Phase Two of the overall plan to upgrade the center, and will begin as soon as possible.
Meals for the center’s Meals on Wheels program are prepared in this kitchen, as well as congregate meals that are served at noon, Monday through Friday in the Kathleen Room. All are invited to enjoy a nutritious lunch for a suggested $5 donation per meal for seniors 60 and older and $5 per meal for anyone under 60. This kitchen reconstruction will allow for future expansion of these programs to accommodate the growing need in our community.
Additionally, the kitchen and meeting rooms at the center are available for commercial use, fundraising events, meetings and celebrations. Visit www.hrvac.org for room rental details and a rental application.
Phase Three of the Capital Funds Campaign is fundraising for expanded office space, and will begin soon. When the center was built in 1994, funds were not available to finish off the second floor space, but an elevator shaft was included in preparation for this expansion. Phase Four plans are to install an elevator and create office space for other programs that support aging individuals. This will make the center a one stop resource for those in need of these services.
Meeting the Phase One fundraising goal for the center has been made possible by contributions from hundreds of local citizens, Hood River County, Business Oregon, services of Collective Impact Health Specialist, Paul Lindberg, supported by Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, guidance of Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, and the dedicated efforts of Hood River Valley Adult Center staff, Board of Directors and Capital Funds Campaign Committee member.
Tax deductible donations to the Hood River Valley Adult Center Meals on Wheels program and/or Phase Three of the Capital Funds Campaign are welcomed and appreciated. Send your check to HRVAC, 2010 Sterling Drive, Hood River, OR 97031, or to donate with a credit card, log onto www.hrvac.org.
