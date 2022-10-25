Hood River Valley will play a Special District 1 playoff game at Forest Grove at 7 p.m. on Friday night with a Class 5A state football playoff berth at stake.
The Eagles (3-5) broke out to a 28-7 halftime lead and went on to win, 48-19, at Centennial on Monday – in a game delayed four days because of poor air quality in the Portland-metro area last week.
The win earned Hood River the No. 3 seed in the district’s East Division. Forest Grove finished as the No. 2 seed in the West Division. Hood River won an earlier meeting between the two teams, 21-8, when they played a regular-season contest at HRV on Sept. 23.
Hood River never trailed against Centennial (0-8), although the game was tied 7-7 after one quarter. Senior Shaw Burns gave HRV the lead for good early in the second quarter on a 10-yard run up the middle. On Centennial’s ensuing possession, Ethan Rivera jarred the ball loose from a Centennial running back and Burns recovered it for a touchdown. Hood River scored in the closing minute of the half on a 20-yard Davis Parr-to-Toby Stintzi pass play.
Burns scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and finished with 21 carries for 155 yards.
Four District 1 teams automatically qualify for the Class 5A state playoffs which begin Nov. 4. A fifth team could qualify for the playoffs as an at-large team, based on final OSAA rankings. The 16-team 5A playoffs begin Nov. 4-5.
