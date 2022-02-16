Graduation rate above 90% for second year
HOOD RIVER — The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released graduation rates on Jan. 20. For the second consecutive year, the four-year graduation rate of Hood River County School District students was more than 90%.
Last spring, 90.5% of HRCSD students graduated on time (304 graduates total), compared to 80.6% of all Oregon students.
Over the past five years, HRCSD four-year and five-year graduation rates have steadily increased. This steady increase is attributed to the qualified and dedicated staff and teachers as well as strong family partnerships and community support. Furthermore, these specific programs and opportunities support student success: Developing the AVID program, creating an engaging career and technical education program, organizing a community works program, offering engaging summer school opportunities, providing credit recovery opportunities, and supporting migrant summer programs.
For the third consecutive year, the four-year graduation rate of Hispanic/Latino students was higher than 80%. Although the four-year graduation rate decreased from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year, the five-year graduation rate increased by 5% between those same school years. HRCSD is making steady progress in supporting all students to graduate by offering the opportunity to continue as a fifth year senior and participating in summer school and credit recovery programs.
The four-year and five-year graduation rates of HRCSD students with disabilities have increased significantly between the 2018-19 school year and the 2020-21 school year. The four-year graduation rate of HRCSD students with disabilities for the 2020-21 school year was 82.1% compared to 66.1% of Oregon students with disabilities.
For the third consecutive year, the four-year and five-year graduation rates of HRCSD who were English Language Learners (ELL) steadily increased. For the 2020-21 school year, the four-year graduation rate of HRCSD ELL students was 71.4% compared to 64.4% of Oregon ELL students. In comparison to the state rate, HRCSD ELL students are doing well; however, there is a gap between ELL students and all students within HRCSD. The HRCSD strategic plan consists of action items and objectives to help all students learn and grow academically, and these action items will also lead toward closing that achievement gap between ELL students and all students within HRCSD.
“During a time when the pandemic has significantly disrupted public education and students’ learning experience, we are proud of our HRCSD students for their resilience,” Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said. “We attribute student success to the deep commitment to our students by our staff, community partners, and parents/families of students.”
