A total of 102 cyclists representing May Street Elementary School, most of them kids, took to Hood River neighborhoods Oct. 9 for a mid-day “Bike Trains” ride.
Almost all wore masks, and many got into the Halloween act early, wearing costumes as bees, tacos, tutu-decked skeletons, and more.Bike Train was organized by parents as a kind of substitute for the annual “Walk And Bike To School Day,” not held since students are in Comprehensive Distance Learning.
Groups gathered at Hood River Supply on 12th and at 20th and Sherman streets and rode with parental guides to the school, where teachers greeted them at a safe distance. The trains then rode back to their starting points.
