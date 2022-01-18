Pathways offers Care Connect program in Klickitat and Skamania counties
BINGEN — Pathways Health Connect wants to help families in Klickitat and Skamania counties recover from COVID-19 at home by offering to provide home deliveries of groceries, shelf-stable meals, and personal protective equipment.
If an adult or child within a household has tested positive for COVID-19, all household members must stay home.
“Getting groceries and feeding your family is difficult when delivery services are unavailable,” said Abby Brandt, Pathways program director. “Help is available through the Care Connect Washington Program.”
The Washington State Department of Health established the Care Connect grant for local agencies to support residents to quarantine in the comfort of their homes and further prevent the spread of the virus.
“We hope we have made a positive impact in our area,” said Samantha Dommer, the Care Connect program coordinator for Pathways.
To participate, the affected individual must have a positive COVID-19 test administered by a medical professional. Home tests do not qualify the household to receive this assistance.
Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their primary care physician or local health department to arrange for a test and make a recovery plan.
In Klickitat County professional COVID-19 tests are available by calling Klickitat Valley Health COVID Help Line at 509-773-4029; NorthShore Medical Group at 509-493-2133; or Skyline Health Medical Clinic at 509-637-2810.
In Skamania County, professional COVID-19 tests are available by calling Skamania County Community Health Department at 509-427-3850, or NorthShore Medical Group at 509-427-4212.
Once the positive COVID-19 test results are registered with the medical professional, contact Path-ways Health Connect at 509-281-0829 or 509-281-2277 to apply for the home deliveries. A community health worker will arrange for a no-contact delivery of the supplies to be brought to your home.
The Care Connect Washington grant operates through SW Washington Accountable Community of Health (SWACH). It is delivered by Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) through its Pathways Health Connect team. For more information, email pathways@wagap.org.
