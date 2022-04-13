Join Thunder Island Brewing Company, 601 N.W. WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks, in supporting Helping Hands Against Violence on April 20 from 5-9 p.m. For every drink purchased during this time — alcoholic and nonalcoholic — Thunder Island will donate $1 to Helping Hands Against Violence and their mission to support survivors.
Silent auction items donated by one-of-a-kind businesses will be on display; items include a weekend at Manzanita on the Oregon Coast to a wine tasting for six people, two tickets to the musical Rent, and beginner windsurfing lessons from Big Winds. All proceeds will benefit survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and stalking. All ages welcome.
