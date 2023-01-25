Parents invited to build stronger bonds with youth
GOLDENDALE — Parents are invited to register for Guiding Good Choices, a free and confidential series designed around promoting healthy development and reducing risky behavior for children as they enter their teenage years.
The program will be offered weekly on Tuesdays in Goldendale beginning Feb. 21 and running through March 21, for a total of five sessions. It will be held in person at Father’s House Fellowship in the evening from 6-8 p.m., with childcare available. Snacks and drinks will also be provided.
The program works to bridge communication between parents and children to improve their connections and help reduce depression rates among teens. It is designed for parents or caregivers of youth ages 9-14.
“Our goal is to help them build strong family bonds and reduce the risk of youth making unhealthy choices,” said Sunday Sutton, coordinator for the Coalition for Preventing Abuse in Klickitat County (CPAKC).
The five sessions include information for:
• Understanding social development strategy and learning the role of risk and protective factors in teen behavioral health.
• Developing guidelines and expectations for behavior.
• Managing family conflict.
• Learning refusal skills to avoid using substances, even when under pressure.
• Including your preteen in family management and learning how to strengthen bonds.
February’s Guiding Good Choices program will accommodate up to 12 participants.
“Parents who attended the first Guiding Good Choice program last fall shared that the small class size and individual attention brought a lot of value to the sessions,” Sutton said.
Pre-registration for the free training is required, and parents will be added to a waitlist when the class fills up. A new series will be scheduled to accommodate the additional needs.
Parents and caregivers can pre-register online at forms.gle/AEwfbHHH3dghDGmZ8 or call 509-281-2330 for assistance. More information can be requested by emailing cpwi@wagap.org. People from all backgrounds are welcome to register and are invited to contact CPAKC with any questions.
With community partners in the Goldendale area, CPAKC works to reduce youth substance use as part of the Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative funded by Washington State Health Care Authority, Division of Behavioral Health & Recovery, Substance Use Disorder Prevention Program.
Learn more about CPAKC at www.cpakc.org. The coalition meets monthly on the second Monday beginning at 4 p.m. in the Mt. Adams Room at the new Klickitat County Services Building at 115 W. Court St.. Goldendale. Community members are welcome to come and learn more about coalition activities supporting area youth and are invited to volunteer.
CPAKC is one of three youth prevention programs operating under Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) throughout Klickitat and Skamania Counties. Learn more at www.wagap.org/prevention.
