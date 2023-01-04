THE DALLES — Gorge Youth Mentoring (GYM), a program of The Next Door (TNDI), held their second annual wreath workshop and enjoyed breakfast donated by The Dalles Moose Lodge in December.
The Dalles Moose Lodge has hosted mentors and mentees for a Christmas Breakfast for more than 14 years; due to the pandemic, the original event has shifted, but Moose Members Shane Bisbing, Heather Haugen, and Jimmy Windsor delivered breakfasts and stockings to matches this year.
Gorge Youth Mentoring provides youth ages 6-21 with one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers in Wasco, Hood River, and Klickitat counties. Mentors and youth plan their own activities, meeting at least twice a month for a year or more. Program staff provide consistent support for the youth and mentors, organize match events, and are available for ongoing guidance.
Mentoring relationships are needed now more than ever, as youth in our communities are facing many challenges. Mentoring programs are an effective tool for preventing negative outcomes and boosting resilience among youth, and GYM is looking for adults interested in volunteering.
For more information on how to get involved, contact Kateel Muhs, program supervisor, at 503-867-5770 or gym@nextdoorinc.org.
