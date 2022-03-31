Gorge Ecumenical Ministries is sponsoring an interfaith, community prayer vigil for Ukraine on Friday, April 1 at 5 p.m. at the Overlook Memorial Park fountain, located at Second and State streets in Hood River. See flyer for details.
