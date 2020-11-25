The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has introduced the “Explore The Dalles Community Gift Card” program, a single gift card that allows purchases at participating local businesses with a single card.
Gift Cards went on sale Monday, Nov. 23.
“Imagine a card that allows the user to visit a participating restaurant anywhere in our area, visit a beautiful shop or attraction, have an adventure, or even golf,” said Chamber Director Lisa Farquharson. “We have created a gift card program that inspires people to visit a wide variety of businesses throughout our area, both their old favorites and new ones. It will make the perfect gift for any occasion and the potential is limitless!”
The Explore The Dalles Community Gift Card Program will be promoted by the Governor’s office and Travel Oregon to support the “Give the Gift of Oregon” campaign (see related story) and will be prominently featured on the chamber website and social media pages, according to a press release. Businesses will also receive a window sticker to show they accept the Explore The Dalles Gift Card.
Gift cards will be sold at the chamber office, by phone, or online at www.TheDallesChamber.com. “Purchasing an Explore The Dalles Gift Card will be quick and easy,” Farquharson. Card holders will easily be able to see all locations accepting the card by visiting our website or obtaining a list at our office when they purchase a gift card.
Vendors
Participating vendors currently include:
• Zim’s Brau Haus
• Pure Yoga
• River View Massage Therapy
• Freebridge Brewing
• Hire Electric Inc.
• Spooky’s Pizza
• The Workshop
Farquharson said the Chamber has partnered with Columbia Bank, Columbia Bank Merchant Services, and Valutec to offer businesses an easy way to participate in the gift card program.
“Our team will work with each business individually to establish the easiest, most convenient system for their needs,” she said.
The program will have a $100 registration fee and an annual renewal of $60. Registration includes the MagTek Card Reader and the monthly ACH charges to deposit funds to your account, in addition to the standard three percent per transaction fee.
The chamber announced last week that Google will cover the sign up fee for the program for the first 100 businesses to sign up.
All business participants must be chamber members in good standing. Not a member? Contact the chamber at 541-296-2231 or email to membership@thedalleschamber.com, to discuss options to join and participate in this program.
The chamber is confident the card will be a success, said Farquharson. “We already have one employer who has committed to purchase $6,000 in gift cards for their employees to use for the holidays,” she said.
