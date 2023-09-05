Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Working Hands Events
1021 12th St., Hood River
Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m. — Music Bingo: Ladies of the '80s, free, dress for the theme for the chance to win a prize
Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. — Sunny Pache performs, free show
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Sept. 7, 5 p.m. — Mike Grodner, Mike Turley and Tim Mayer, free
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Sept. 7, 7 p.m. — Cruz Contreras, free show
Sept. 8, 7 p.m. — Haley Johnsen, $12 in advance, $15 day of show
Sept. 9, 7 p.m. — Jeffrey Silverstein / Cosmic Gnarly, $12 in advance, $15 day of shows
Sept. 10, 1 p.m. — Song Share songwriter's workshop with Kyle Glenn, free
Sept. 10, 7 p.m. — Marie Siou, $15 cover
Summer Concerts on the Lawn
40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur
Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m. — Hayley Lynn, free show
Live Music at Double Mountain
8 Fourth St., Hood River
Sept. 8, 7 p.m. — Mr. Vale's Math Class at Double Mountain Brewery, free show
Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s
130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson
Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. — Andy Lade, Dave Henehan and Chic Preston, free
Summer Concert Series
403 Portway Ave., Hood River
Sept. 10, 6 p.m. — Louder Than Brad at Ferment Brewing, free show
Commented