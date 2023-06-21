Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.

Music on the Lawn

6575 Highway 35, Mt. Hood

June 21, 4 p.m. — Music on the lawn summer series at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, free

Ben Rice Live

208 Oak St., Hood River

June 21, 7 p.m. — Ben Rice Live at 64oz Taphouse, $5 cover

Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series

240 SW First St., Stevenson

June 22, 6 p.m. — Summer Music Series live music, free

Live Music at The Ruins

13 Railroad St., Hood River

June 21, 6 p.m. — Summer solstice concert, $25 in advance, $33 at the door

June 22, 5:30 p.m. — Jay Si Proof and Lost Ox, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after

June 27, 5:30 p.m. — Igor & The Red Elvises with Joe Kaplow, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; marketplace for artists and makers upstairs

Live Music at Mosier Company

904 Second Ave., Mosier

June 22, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder & the Woods, free show

Gorge Blues and Brews

710 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson

June 23, 5 p.m., June 24, 2 p.m. — Stevenson’s 30th annual blues celebration, tickets available online

Live Music at Trout Lake Hall

15 Guler Road, Trout Lake

June 23, 6 p.m. — The Foothills / Daniel Ullom Trio, $8 advance, $10 day of show

June 24, 6 p.m. — Bodhi Mojo, $12 advance, $15 day of

June 25, 4 p.m. — Free kids show with Mr. Ben

Live Music at The Pines

415 Oak St., Hood River

June 23, 6 p.m. — Kit Garoutte, free show

Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble

111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon

June 23, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free

Live Music at Zim’s

604 E. Second St., The Dalles

June 23, 7 p.m. — Ravin’ R&B Band live performance

Live Music at Working Hands

1021 12th St., Hood River

June 23, 7:00 p.m. — Gary Pryor, free show

Starry Night at Maryhill

35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale

June 23, 4 p.m. — Camping and stargazing with Rose City Astronomy, $80 non-members, $70 members

Wine Club Party

5450 Mill Creek Road, The Dalles

June 24, 4 p.m. — Annual wine club party at The Pines Estate, free for club members, $10 for non-members

Live Music at Jackson Park

Jackson Park, Hood River

June 24, 7 p.m. — Louis Pain and Renato Caranto B3 Organ Group, $20 cover

Jazz by the Fireplace

102 Oak St., Hood River

June 24, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan and Tim Mayer