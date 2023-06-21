Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Music on the Lawn
6575 Highway 35, Mt. Hood
June 21, 4 p.m. — Music on the lawn summer series at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, free
Ben Rice Live
208 Oak St., Hood River
June 21, 7 p.m. — Ben Rice Live at 64oz Taphouse, $5 cover
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 SW First St., Stevenson
June 22, 6 p.m. — Summer Music Series live music, free
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 21, 6 p.m. — Summer solstice concert, $25 in advance, $33 at the door
June 22, 5:30 p.m. — Jay Si Proof and Lost Ox, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
June 27, 5:30 p.m. — Igor & The Red Elvises with Joe Kaplow, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; marketplace for artists and makers upstairs
Live Music at Mosier Company
904 Second Ave., Mosier
June 22, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder & the Woods, free show
Gorge Blues and Brews
710 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson
June 23, 5 p.m., June 24, 2 p.m. — Stevenson’s 30th annual blues celebration, tickets available online
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
June 23, 6 p.m. — The Foothills / Daniel Ullom Trio, $8 advance, $10 day of show
June 24, 6 p.m. — Bodhi Mojo, $12 advance, $15 day of
June 25, 4 p.m. — Free kids show with Mr. Ben
Live Music at The Pines
415 Oak St., Hood River
June 23, 6 p.m. — Kit Garoutte, free show
Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
June 23, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free
Live Music at Zim’s
604 E. Second St., The Dalles
June 23, 7 p.m. — Ravin’ R&B Band live performance
Live Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
June 23, 7:00 p.m. — Gary Pryor, free show
Starry Night at Maryhill
35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale
June 23, 4 p.m. — Camping and stargazing with Rose City Astronomy, $80 non-members, $70 members
Wine Club Party
5450 Mill Creek Road, The Dalles
June 24, 4 p.m. — Annual wine club party at The Pines Estate, free for club members, $10 for non-members
Live Music at Jackson Park
Jackson Park, Hood River
June 24, 7 p.m. — Louis Pain and Renato Caranto B3 Organ Group, $20 cover
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
June 24, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan and Tim Mayer
Commented