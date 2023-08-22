Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Sunset Live Music Series
601 NW Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks
Aug. 23, 6 p.m. — Flying Caravan at Thunder Island Brewing Company, free show
Live Music at The Pines
415 Oak St., Hood River
Aug. 24, 4 p.m. — Happy Hour with Scot Bergeron, free show
Aug. 25, 12 p.m. — Maui Fundraiser,
Aug. 25, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder and The Woods, free show
Aug. 27, 3 p.m. — Brigid's Cross Duo, free show
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m. — Left On Tenth with Nathan Earle, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m. — Jujuba with Redray Frazier, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; maker marketplace upstairs
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 SW First St., Stevenson
Aug. 24, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder, free show
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Aug. 25, 5 p.m. — Weekly jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room, free
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Aug. 25, 7 p.m. — Hannah Juanita and Mose Wilson, $10 in advance, $12 day of show
Aug. 26, 7 p.m. — Two Runner, $15 cover
Aug. 27, 6 p.m. — Beard and Banjo, free show
Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free show
Live Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. — Just Clark, free show
Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Tyler Hartman, free show
Music Festival of the Gorge
403 Portway Ave., Hood River
Aug. 26, 3 p.m. — Local musician showcase at The Green Space at Ferment Brewing; fundraiser for local music and arts in our schools and community, free event
Summer Concerts on the Lawn
40 South Heimrich St., Dufur
Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m. — Rose Gerber at The Balch Hotel, free
Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s
130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson
Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan and Chic Preston, free
