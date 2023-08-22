CGN calendar
Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.

Sunset Live Music Series

601 NW Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks

Aug. 23, 6 p.m. — Flying Caravan at Thunder Island Brewing Company, free show

Live Music at The Pines

415 Oak St., Hood River

Aug. 24, 4 p.m. — Happy Hour with Scot Bergeron, free show

Aug. 25, 12 p.m. — Maui Fundraiser,

Aug. 25, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder and The Woods, free show

Aug. 27, 3 p.m. — Brigid's Cross Duo, free show

Live Music at The Ruins

13 Railroad St., Hood River

Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m. — Left On Tenth with Nathan Earle, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after

Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m. — Jujuba with Redray Frazier, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; maker marketplace upstairs

Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series

240 SW First St., Stevenson

Aug. 24, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder, free show

All Jazz Considered

301 Country Club Road, Hood River

Aug. 25, 5 p.m. — Weekly jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room, free

Live Music at Trout Lake Hall

15 Guler Road, Trout Lake

Aug. 25, 7 p.m. — Hannah Juanita and Mose Wilson, $10 in advance, $12 day of show

Aug. 26, 7 p.m. — Two Runner, $15 cover

Aug. 27, 6 p.m. — Beard and Banjo, free show

Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble

111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon

Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free show

Live Music at Working Hands

1021 12th St., Hood River

Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. — Just Clark, free show

Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Tyler Hartman, free show

Music Festival of the Gorge

403 Portway Ave., Hood River

Aug. 26, 3 p.m. — Local musician showcase at The Green Space at Ferment Brewing; fundraiser for local music and arts in our schools and community, free event

Summer Concerts on the Lawn

40 South Heimrich St., Dufur

Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m. — Rose Gerber at The Balch Hotel, free

Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s

130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson

Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free

Jazz by the Fireplace

102 Oak St., Hood River

Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan and Chic Preston, free