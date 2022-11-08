Unit 20, ORE meets Nov. 15
HOOD RIVER — Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators invites all retired school personnel from Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties to its Nov. 15 meeting at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place.
Interested persons from Klickitat and Skamania counties are also invited.
The program on the Hood River Education Foundation will be presented by Sue Hukari. Luncheon reservations must be made to Unit 20 President Julie Carter by leaving a message at 541-705-0047 or juliecarterswwan@yahoo.com.
St. Mary’s hosts harvest fest
HOOD RIVER — On Sunday, Nov. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, Hood River, will host a harvest fest in the church basement. Celebrate the season with food, crafts and holiday items along with soups and desserts (dine in or to go). All are welcome.
Energy Assistance applications available
KLICKITAT CO. — Washington Gorge Action Program (WAGAP) staff will process Energy Assistance applications for seniors 60 and older and Jill or Doreen from Senior Services will be there to process Klickitat County PUD electric Senior discounts for those 62 and older at the following locations in November. Call Senior Services at 509-493-3068 or 509-773-3757 for more information. Proof of annual income for all household members will be required.
White Salmon Pioneer Center, 501 NE Washington St. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Goldendale Klickitat PUD public meeting room, 1313 S Columbus Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You will need to bring: Proof of current household income which can be verified with your most recent bank statement or your current award letter; proof of physical address; copy of utility bill (that you are applying for help with); SS cards for ALL household members; ID for all adults.
Wilhite at The Dalles Art Center Nov. 17
THE DALLES — The Dalles Art Center hosts local author Laurie Wilhite at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 as part of its Writer’s Talk series.
Born and raised in the Columbia River Gorge, Wilhite spent her life rushing to appointments, teaching high school, and traveling on vacations that led her to the Pacific Ocean and beyond. Upon retirement Wilhite decided to get to know the Columbia River in a new way — the view from her kayak.
St. Mark’s hosts holiday bazaar
HOOD RIVER — The annual Holiday Bazaar at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is returning for the 2022 season. Stop by the church at the corner of 11th and Eugene streets, Hood River, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for a wide variety of giftable treasures — handcrafted items in holiday themes; all sorts of things for children, adults, and even pets; wearables and jewelry; things to please the handyman and handywoman; specialty yarns for handcrafts; and a wide array of toothsome goodies to eat now or freeze for later. Fresh wreaths will also be available.
Savor a cup of hot apple cider on your way out with your treasures. Proceeds go to support the church’s outreach ministries in the community.
Coming up at TD Library
THE DALLES — The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles, host the following in November:
Adult Writers Roundtable, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Join local writers in this roundtable of ideas and inspiration. Writer’s groups help each other to read, discuss, and critique one another’s stories and works.
Art and Stories with Ellen Taylor, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. Taylor is an artist who lives on the Umatilla Reservation and will instruct participants on how to share our personal stories and experiences through our art.
These programs are free and open to the public.
FVRLibraries host teen writing contest
WHITE SALMON — Are you a creative tween or teen with a passion for writing and a desire to win a fantastic prize? Start getting your entries ready for this year’s Imagined Ink Teen Writing Contest.
Each year, the contest challenges teens ages 12-19 to share their short stories, poems, essays, and comics. These pieces can be on any topic but must be less than 1,000 words. Entries will be read by a panel of judges, with prizes awarded in several categories. A collection of the top works will also be published in the 2022 Imagined Ink Collection eBook to be available to all library patrons through FVRLibraries’ OverDrive service.
Learn more and submit your work by Nov. 15 at www.fvrl.org/imagined-ink.
