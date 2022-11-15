Ageless Awards Friday
THE DALLES — The Mid-Columbia Senior Center and Age-Plus presents the annual Ageless Awards on Friday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.
“This award is for seniors over the age of 75 who continue to give to our community again and again,” said a press release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to honor seniors in our community who continue giving daily without any thought of recognition.”
The event is open to the public.
Eden Grow Systems hosts open house
WHITE SALMON — Eden Grow Systems, a grow-tech start up, is hosting an open house on Friday, Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at 85 NE Estes Ave., White Salmon. The event is free and family friendly.
See the company’s vertical aeroponics towers in action, meet the team that’s bring this new technology to the Gorge and around the world, hear from CEO Bart Womack, learn about aeroponics technology and more.
Thrive HR celebrates 45th
HOOD RIVER — Thrive Hood River is celebrating their 45th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6-9 p.m. at the Ruins in Hood River. The event will see the closing of their eighth annual H is for Harvest online auction and a party celebrating 45 years of protecting agriculture, wild places and livability in Hood River County, said a press release.
The celebration will include a raffle, live auction items, live music featuring Megan Alder and the Woods, food and drinks. To purchase tickets and check out the online and live auction items, visit auctria.events/thriveturns45 or visit thrivehoodriver.org.
Coat drive at Cousin’s
THE DALLES — Cousin’s Restaurant & Saloon and The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce host a coat drive on Friday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Cousin’s parking lot. Bring a new coat to help neighbors in need. Drive through and receive a $5 tractor card.
For more information, call 541-298-2771.
Bookmobile stops at community park
ODELL — Hood River County Library District will make a stop with its new bookmobile from 12:30-1:30 every Saturday at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. The bookmobile functions as a library, and patrons can check out materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
The library team is working on a service plan to add more stops throughout Hood River County through the fall, winter and spring. Check hoodriverlibrary.org/bookmobile for updates.
Free community playgroup meets
HOOD RIVER — After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the free community playgroup for children 0-5 and their parents is back on Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary), 2405 Eastside Road, Hood River.
The playgroup provides an opportunity for parents and children to experience a variety of developmentally appropriate activities, such as play dough, a sensory table and gross motor and fine motor activities. Family and parenting resources and information will also be available. For more information, call 541-386-4919.
