Mosier Fest June 24
MOSIER — Mosier Fest, a free music festival on the lawn of the Mosier School, will be held June 24 from noon to 8:30 p.m. There will be art, handcrafted goods, community booths, food trucks, and cider, wine and beer. This family-friendly event includes free admission.
The event is hosted by Main Street Mosier to increase awareness, support and funding for the continued beautification and revitalization of downtown Mosier. For more information, visit www.mainstreetmosier.org/mosierfest.
Free mobilewood chipping, defensible space program
HOOD RIVER — The Hood River SWCD is currently assisting local landowners with the removal and chipping of woody debris near structures on their property to create defensible space against potential wildfires. This program has been funded by a strategic one-time investment from the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal that funds wildfire risk reduction projects. These free services began in April and will be available through the summer for homeowners in Hood River County.
Creating defensible space is one of the most effective ways to reduce risk to your home in a future wildfire event. This can be done by removing vegetation such as dead branches and clearing debris such leaves and pine needles from gutters. To reduce ember ignition and fire spread, it is suggested that branches that overhang the home, porch, and deck are trimmed. Larger trees should have branches pruned up to 6- to 10-feet (depending on the height) from the ground.
HRSWCD is working with the Mount Adams Resource Stewards, a Gorge-based non-profit, who will have their local stewardship crew available to chip branches, small trees, and other woody debris for private landowners during four additional days: Monday, June 26; Monday, July 10; Monday, July 24; and Monday, Aug. 7. Landowners can sign-up to participate by calling 541-386-4588.
Shaniko presentation July 8
THE DALLES —Wasco County Historical Society invites the public at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 in the backyard of the Moody/Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles, to hear from David Long, a Shaniko resident, on the upgrades currently underway in this city.
Museum admission will be free, and refreshments available. Lawn chairs are welcome. A tour of the 1850 Moody/Rorick House may also be part of the day’s experience, said a press release.
Shaniko, referred to as Cross Hollow in the 1880s, is located on U.S. Route 97, 20 miles southeast of Maupin in Wasco County. Incorporated in 1901, its illustrious history included being the regional center of 20,000 square miles of sheep, cattle and wheat production, being Wasco County’s fifth largest city, shipping out more than 2,000 tons of wool in 1903, which earned its title of “Wool Capital of the World.” Its population in 1910 was thought to be 600; today’s is cited as being in the 30s. Railroads played an important role in this history.
In 1959, the Oregon Centennial Commission awarded Shaniko the title of “Oregon’s Ghost Town of the Year.” In 1979, its hotel was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1982, Shaniko was designated as a Historic District.
The Shaniko Hotel, with plans to reopen at the end of June, is surrounded with reminders from its past. Visitors can see the 1900 water tower, 1901 school, the city hall and jail, the post office, the wool barn, the wedding chapel, and more. Seasonally, there’s the Ice Cream Shop, antique and gift stores, and perhaps more. You’ll see private residences as well.
