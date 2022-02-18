The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has an active presence this week at the Pacific Northwest Sportsman Show at the Portland Expo Center. The show continues through Sunday.
The Chamber is sharing booth space #930 with Tierra de Lobos of The Dalles, and both are actively promoting The Dalles.
The 2022 show promises to be the biggest and best ever with more than 700 fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation-related companies showing and selling newly released products and services. All features and seminars at the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show are free with admission into the show.
