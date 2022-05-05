Caleb Berthelsen, candidate for judge of the 7th Judicial District of the Oregon Circuit Court, position 4, pled guilty to a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) 10 years ago in North Dakota.
A copy of the case was emailed to Columbia Gorge News May 5 by a The Dalles-based attorney. Berthelsen is running against Circuit Court Judge John Wolf.
According to the court document, Berthelsen pled guilty to the misdemeanor May 19, 2011, in Fargo Municipal Court and paid a $600 fine. The charge was DUI/APC/.08; APC stands for Actual Physical Control, .08 for blood alcohol content.
Berthelsen said the DUI occurred about 1 1/2 years after he left military service, during which he served on a nuclear submarine. “I was dealing with a lot of service-related issues,” he said. He made “significant changes” following the conviction.
“People make mistakes in their lives,” he said, and they suffer the consequences. “Most people never make that mistake again,” he added.
He said he did not repeat his mistake, and that his actions in the decade since have been such that he is confident he would be a good circuit court judge.
