With the onset of winter weather, travelers should prepare for delays and emergencies on Oregon roads, warns Oregon Department of Transportation.
Travelers everywhere in Oregon saw dangerous winter weather this January, which persists in many areas, making road conditions treacherous.
Around the state cars and trucks have found themselves stuck by winter weather and in need of a basic emergency kit. Landslides, snow, high water, fallen rock and trees can all block roads.
If traveling during this stormy season be ready for a long delay by keeping handy an emergency kit (see list, top left).
The forecast around the state offers little relief. Expect snow in the higher elevations, closing some roads and slowing others, and rain in the lower elevations, already saturated.
ODOT crews are doing their part to keep the roads clear and safe and travelers need to remember best safety practices. Near the top of the list is the importance of observing highway signs.
Travelers who find themselves stranded after recklessly crossing highway barricades may find rescue slow to arrive.
Get ready now to spend your time stuck safely.
