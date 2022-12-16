HOOD RIVER — Christmas week at Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ in Hood River begins with a Thursday Longest Night camp fire and ends with a Christmas Day worship service. Here are the details:
Thursday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m.: Longest Night campfire service at the home of the Vogels, 1105 Methodist Road, Hood River. Poetry and music. All ages, all faiths, welcome.
Friday, Dec. 23, Noon: Free Advent Concert in the Riverside sanctuary, featuring Charles Crosman, jazz guitarist.
Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m.: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, all ages welcome. Choir and visiting musicians. Cookies and cider afterwards.
Sunday, Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m.: Christmas Day worship service.
Those who would like to share warm outdoor clothing for our neighbors in need are welcome to bring gifts for the Giving Tree in the church’s Riverview Room. Gifts can be left during the Advent Concert, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services.
Riverside is located at Fourth and State streets in downtown Hood River. Handicap access is also available. Please call the church office at 541-386-1412 to request assistance with the elevator.
