CGCC board candidate addresses past felony Columbia Gorge Community College position 1 candidate Frank E. Polehn pled guilty in June 2010 to attempt to commit a Class A felony, the sexual abuse of a minor, but told Columbia Gorge News Friday, April 23, his conviction should not stop voters from supporting his candidacy.

Frank Polehn -- CGCC Position 1

1) Why did you decide to run for position 1 on the Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Directors?

I was looking at schools and noticed increased teaching of beliefs and other propaganda which seemed to affect the facts, reality, and understanding of people. First I looked at District 12 but found the 7 position did not seem available. So then I decided the college would be the best choice. With two empty positions on the board I figured an easy fill of a need.

2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?

I am a 1978 graduate of Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture. I have never decided to run for any board because I felt I did not desire that type of ego trip. I am a local orchardist retiring. My 150 spatial IQ allows me to notice and evaluate correctly inconsistencies in beliefs, passions, and actions by indoctrinated control forces. My efforts will be toward challenging those inconsistencies and moving toward education of facts, reality and true problem recognition.

3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?

My biggest effort will be to find and minimize propaganda and resultant indoctrination which increases over time in education institutions because control issues create desire of leaders to control students and faculty when interactive discussions and debate would actually reach better solutions.

4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?

I have not been involved in the school for some time. I do not know what problems actually exist outside of the knowledge most schooling has moved toward belief control and away from reality exposure. I expect to be mostly a check on board decisions by other members. I am the type to seek information on both sides of a decision and attempt to reach the most useful and ethical solution.