Q Cascade Locks is another tourist hotspot, how will you grow the tourism industry?
Tourism is an important aspect of the growing economy of the town. It is imperative to develop and revitalize Wanapa. However, the next step is to work with the Port to bring in sustainable livable wage jobs that allow the residents of the community the opportunity to grow within the community.
Q How will your previous experience help you if you are elected to City Council?
As an educator, there are times we work together within the department or within the school that requires civil discourse and compromise. These are essential skills that all members of the council need. It has also provided me the opportunity to diffuse situations where frustration has arisen.
Q What infrastructure or community projects should be atop the City’s priority list?
Safety of the community and property is at the top of the list. Cascade Locks is not immune from the increases in crime and it is having a substantial negative impact on people. The stress of the actions and the feeling of uncertainty is a difficult point to be in. It’s time to look for creative action ideas that will actually benefit the community.
Q What role do you believe the City Council should play in the Cascade Locks community?
The council has a responsibility of communicating their actions and rationale to the public. Residents often feel left out and not part of the process when they have perspectives that are valuable. Proactive communication will allow for increased participation and increased feedback. Ultimately, this position is to reflect the interests of the citizens and involvement is essential to a productive process.
It is the responsibility of the council to engage the community and to lead the community as it grows and face the difficulties that arise with the growth.
