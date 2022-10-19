Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Last Stop Live Music
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
Oct. 19, 7 p.m. — Tyson Huckins
Oct. 22, 7 p.m. — Gary Pryor
Live Music at KickStand
1235 State St. No. 100, Hood River
Oct. 19, 6 p.m. — Honey Jays
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Oct. 20, 5 p.m. — Local musicians jam at the new Tasting Room at Phelps Creek Vineyards.
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
210 Oak St., Bingen
Oct. 21, 22: 7:30 p.m — Adaptation of classic tale playing at The Bingen Theater. Tickets online, $20 adults, $18 seniors and students.
Live Music: Riff Raff
415 Oak St., Hood River
Oct, 21, 6 p.m. — Acoustic musicians Kerry Williams, Barry Crannell, and Donny Wright bring new music and fresh repertoire to The Pines.
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. — Your weekly jazz hosts Dave Henehan (guitar) and Chic Preston (bass, guitar, vocals) are joined by our old friend and drummer extraordinary Tim Ortlieb.
Gorges Beer Live Music
390 Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks
Oct. 23, 5 p.m. — The Hazelnuts on tap at Gorges Beer Co.
Commented