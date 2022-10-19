Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.

Last Stop Live Music

209 E. Second St., The Dalles

Oct. 19, 7 p.m. — Tyson Huckins

Oct. 22, 7 p.m. — Gary Pryor

Live Music at KickStand

1235 State St. No. 100, Hood River

Oct. 19, 6 p.m. — Honey Jays

All Jazz Considered

301 Country Club Road, Hood River

Oct. 20, 5 p.m. — Local musicians jam at the new Tasting Room at Phelps Creek Vineyards.

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

210 Oak St., Bingen

Oct. 21, 22: 7:30 p.m — Adaptation of classic tale playing at The Bingen Theater. Tickets online, $20 adults, $18 seniors and students.

Live Music: Riff Raff

415 Oak St., Hood River

Oct, 21, 6 p.m. — Acoustic musicians Kerry Williams, Barry Crannell, and Donny Wright bring new music and fresh repertoire to The Pines.

Jazz by the Fireplace

102 Oak St., Hood River

Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. — Your weekly jazz hosts Dave Henehan (guitar) and Chic Preston (bass, guitar, vocals) are joined by our old friend and drummer extraordinary Tim Ortlieb.

Gorges Beer Live Music

390 Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks

Oct. 23, 5 p.m. — The Hazelnuts on tap at Gorges Beer Co.