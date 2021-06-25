With the onset of extremely hot temperatures in the region over the next few days, WAGAP is opening a Cooling Center at the site adjacent to the Hegewald Center at 710 S.W. Rock Creek Drive in Stevenson from Saturday, June 26 through Tuesday, June 29.
STEVENSON COOLING CENTER TIMES AND DATES:
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 28
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29
If you are unable to shelter in a cool location and remain safe and healthy during these days, you are welcome to come by and get out of the heat. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
WAGAP's Cooling Center coordinator will be doing in-person outreach today throughout the community, Friday, June 25, and handing out bottles of water to those in need. Call 509-281-1129 for questions.
•••
Con el inicio de temperaturas extremadamente altas en la región en los próximos días, WAGAP abrirá un Centro de Enfriamiento en el sitio adyacente al Centro Hegewald en 710 SW Rock Creek Drive en Stevenson, Washington a partir de mañana sábado 26 de junio hasta el martes de junio. 29.
CENTRO DE REFRIGERACIÓN STEVENSON HORARIOS Y FECHAS:
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sábado, 26 de junio
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Domingo, 27 de junio
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lunes, 28 de junio
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Martes, 29 de junio
Si no puede refugiarse en un lugar fresco y permanecer seguro y saludable durante estos días, puede venir y salir del calor. Se implementarán los protocolos COVID-19.
El coordinador del Centro de Enfriamiento de WAGAP estará realizando actividades de divulgación en persona hoy en toda la comunidad, viernes 25 de junio, y entregará botellas de agua a los necesitados. Llame al 509- 281-1129 si tiene preguntas. (El coordinador habla inglés.)
