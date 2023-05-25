HOOD RIVER — On May 25, Trent Kroll announced his resignation from his position as Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS) assistant principal/athletics director to assume the Sherman County School District K-12 principal position. His last day with HRCSD will be on June 30.
Prior to his current five-year administrative assignment, Kroll was a Spanish teacher and wrestling coach at HRVHS. He is a dedicated and tireless educator who has committed his passion to HRCSD and helped foster a safe and supportive learning environment for our students and student-athletes.
Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said he appreciates the experience, knowledge, and commitment Kroll has shared with HRVHS and HRCSD over the past several years.
“I wish Trent the best moving forward and thank him for the contributions he has brought to our school district over the past 15+ years,” said Superintendent Polkinghorn.
El director de deportes de HRV renuncia al puesto de director de la escuela del condado de Sherman
HOOD RIVER — El 25 de mayo, Trent Kroll anunció su renuncia a su puesto como subdirector/director de deportes de la Escuela Secundaria Hood River Valley (HRVHS) para asumir el puesto de director de K-12 del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Sherman. Su último día con HRCSD será el 30 de junio.
Antes de su asignación administrativa actual de cinco años, Kroll fue profesor de español y entrenador de lucha en HRVHS. Es un educador dedicado e incansable que ha comprometido su pasión con HRCSD y ayudó a fomentar un entorno de aprendizaje seguro y de apoyo para nuestros estudiantes y estudiantes-atletas.
El superintendente Rich Polkinghorn dijo que aprecia la experiencia, el conocimiento y el compromiso que Kroll ha compartido con HRVHS y HRCSD durante los últimos años.
“Le deseo a Trent lo mejor para seguir adelante y le agradezco las contribuciones que ha aportado a nuestro distrito escolar durante los últimos 15 años”, dijo el superintendente Polkinghorn.
