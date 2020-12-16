Radio Tierra, the local Spanish/English community radio station, announced that Garrett Sharp is the new president of its Board of Directors and that Nubia Contreras has accepted the nomination to serve as the board’s vice president. Both Sharp and Contreras accepted nominations and began their new roles on Nov. 2.
Sharp and Contreras both have DJ programs on the radio and have served previously on the station’s board. Sharp hosts El Abogado Sharp every Friday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. The show focuses on legal issues and immigration law. He joined the Radio Tierra Board in 2015 and has served as the vice president since 2018. Contreras hosts Sábados con Nubia every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., taking song requests, sharing important community and event information, and interviewing guests from the Gorge. She joined the board in 2018.
Both Sharp and Contreras were born and raised in the Hood River Valley. Sharp practices law at Jacques Sharp, with his practice focusing on immigration and family law, as well as assisting clients with business, property and landlord-tenant issues. Contreras currently works as a Community Care Coordinator at Bridges to Health.
“I am excited to serve as board president for the coming term,” said Sharp. “Radio Tierra provides an incredible service to our community. It is positioned to continue to be a resource for news, information, and entertainment for the Mid-Columbia region. I am honored to lead the work of Radio Tierra as we continue to build a community-focused radio station for the Gorge.”
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve as the vice president and look forward to an exciting year full of new projects and ideas,” Contreras said. “Muchas gracias al apoyo de mi familia por siempre apoyarme en mis aventuras, y a la comunidad por apoyar a Radio Tierra desde sus inicios. Sin ustedes no habríamos llegado tan lejos.”
Radio Tierra is a community-focused, FM radio station serving the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding areas. Radio Tierra can be heard at 95.1 FM in Hood River, 95.9 FM in Stevenson, 96.7 FM in Carson, 107.1 FM in Parkdale, and 107.7 FM in The Dalles. Radio Tierra programs also stream over the Internet at www.radiotierra.org.
