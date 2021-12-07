Hood River Valley was 16th and The Dalles 19th — out of 26 scoring teams — at last weekend’s Tyrone Woods wrestling tournament at Oregon City High School.
Intermountain Conference frontrunner Redmond won the tourney with 297 points. Hood River’s Connor Farlow and The Dalles’ Taylor Morehouse were the top finishing Gorge wrestlers.
Farlow (4-1) placed fifth at 113 pounds. The HRV freshman won two matches by fall to advance to the semifinals at 113 pounds before losing to Jefferson’s Lucas Schultz. Farlow won two matches in the consolation round, including a pin over Dylan Esperto of Union in the match for fifth place. Teammate Treshaun Douglass went 1-2, also at 113 pounds.
Morehouse (2-2) was sixth at 170 pounds. He won his first wrestled match by fall against Cody Magill of Silverton, before losing in the quarterfinals to Seth Everhart.
HRV senior Jaime Rodriguez won two matches before he lost to eventual runner-up Dylan Dalgord of Union in the 132-pound quarterfinals. Rodriguez (2-3) won his first match 11-7 over Payton Lawson of Mountainside and his second match over Vance Gooch of Camas by a second-round pin. Rodriguez lost 9-6 to junior Evan Reyes of North Medford in the seventh-place match.
The Dalles senior Angel Oregon (3-2) won three of five 138-pound matches, including the one for 11th place over Zane Berry of Silverton. Also at 138 pounds, HRV’s Carson Farlow (3-1) lost his opening match to North Medford’s Noah Allen, but bounced back with three successive pins in the consolation round. Allen went on to finish third.
Hood River’s Kevin Castro won two of his four matches at 145 pounds. He beat Ryan Dolan of Barlow in the first round by fall but lost in the next round to Porter Craig of Camas. Castro’s teammate Jack McLaughlin, a freshman, was 3-1 in the 145-pound B bracket with three pins. He won by fall in the B fifth-place match over Wyatt Bigelow of Redmond.
Colton Sawyer of The Dalles won one of three matches at 132 pounds, as did teammates Julian Morehouse at 160 pounds and Gabriel Hoff at 160 pounds (in the B bracket).
At 182 pounds, HRV’s Leif Mortenson split two matches, while teammate Connor Tennant lost in the first round but bounced back to win by fall in the consolation round before losing to Marquies Sagapolutele of The Dalles by fall. Sagapolutele lost his first match to Isaac Bland of Liberty, but finished the tourney with two wins, both by pin.
Aiden Marx of The Dalles was 14th at 195 pounds and teammate Silas Parson was 14th at 220 pounds. Both won two matches and scored seven points apiece for the team total for The Dalles. Isaac Baker (195) and Calvin Evans (220) both won matches for the Riverhawks.
HRV’s Malcom Iaulualo won one of four matches at 285 pounds.
The Eagles will compete in a tournament Dec. 18 at Liberty High in Hillsboro. IMC opponents, Pendleton, and Redmond, will join HRV in the 24-team tourney which begins at 9 a.m. The Dalles is on the mats this weekend in Portland at the Rick Sanders Invitational at Lincoln High School.
