Sheila Rose Walter, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 2, 2022. A graveside service will be held July 1 at 11 a.m. at the IOOF Threemile Cemetery in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell is in care of arrangements. (The wrong time was inadvertently published in the June 22 edition.)
Robert “Bob” Lucas died May 31, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Bob was born Aug. 9, 1948, and was 73 years old. Graveside committal services are planned for 2 p.m. on Monday, June 27 at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Thomas McFall died June 18, 2022 in Hood River, Ore. Thomas was born April 27, 1948, and was 74 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Neil Gregory Slaymaker, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 21, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell is in care of arrangements.
Gary Douglas Fisk, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 26, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
