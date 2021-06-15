 A son, Theodore Koden Parsons, was born May 20, 2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles to Nickolas and Ashley Parsons of The Dalles. Theodore weighted 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Mindi Golphenee and Evan Jones, and Beri and Krisa Gorsuch, and great-grandparents are Robert and Jo-Ann Golphenee, Carmela Parsons, and Charlotte Kelley.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.