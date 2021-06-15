A son, Theodore Koden Parsons, was born May 20, 2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles to Nickolas and Ashley Parsons of The Dalles. Theodore weighted 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Mindi Golphenee and Evan Jones, and Beri and Krisa Gorsuch, and great-grandparents are Robert and Jo-Ann Golphenee, Carmela Parsons, and Charlotte Kelley.
