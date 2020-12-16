Ed and Kathy (Johnson) La Motte, of Underwood, celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 19. Kathy is a retired teacher from the White Salmon Valley School District and Ed is retired from many years at Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery. Family includes daughter Darcie La Motte-Waage and husband Casey Waage of Portland with granddaughter Bennett Marie Waage, and daughter Leslie Archer and husband Ken Archer of Bend with grandson Edward La Motte Archer, and granddaughters Sydney Marie Archer and Elsie La Motte Archer. The family will be celebrating this special occasion when time allows through the virus and closures, and congratulates Ed and Kathy on their many wonderful years.
