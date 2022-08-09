Here’s A Weird Frog Story; Hal Fancher Vouches For Its Truth
No one would believe this story until Hal Fancher, manager of The Dalles Garage company and Jimmy Sharp demonstrated it.
Several dozen frogs were found dead in the gutter at the southeast corner of Second and Union streets this morning. They were not suicides, for the frogs were unwilling victims. Apparently they came down with the rain. Some were dead when they landed.
The others, glimpsing the inviting puddle of water in the gutter, hopped in. The water was charged from the (electrical) conduit which runs along the curb to the ornamental street lamps.
As soon as the hopper struck the water, he would stiffen up and die in agony. Sharp captured one of the live frogs and dropped it into the electrocution vat just to convince the doubters.
The furious Fancher stuck his foot into the water. He stiffened in agony too, but didn’t die. Otherwise the demonstration was complete.
— August 11, 1922, The Dalles Daily Chronicle
