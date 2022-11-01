Trout Lake’s boys soccer team lost 2-1 at Portland Christian on Oct. 24 in the first round of the 2A/1A Special District playoffs and then by the same score four days later to Grand View Christian.
Trout Lake finished the season 9-6 and in fourth place at district. Portland Christian went on to win the district title with a 3-1 victory over Grand View Christian on Oct. 28.
The Trout Lake girls team lost 1-0 in a league playoff game Oct. 25 against Corbett (10-4) for the 3A/2A/1A/ Special District 1’s fourth automatic berth into the OSAA state playoffs. Trout Lake (9-5-1) was still in contention despite the loss for a wild card berth to state, but that went to Banks – a team Trout Lake had split matches with this season.
Trout Lake finished ahead of Banks in the regular season district standings, but the Braves earned a state playoff spot by finishing 15th in the final OSAA rankings. Trout Lake finished the season ranked 18th.
