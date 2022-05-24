The Dalles High Riverhawks concluded their season by taking eighth place in the OSAA Class 5A boys golf state tournament May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
The Dalles shot 706 - 357 on May 16 and 349 on May 17.
The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Dan Telles, were led by junior Joe Codding, who shot a first-round score of 81, followed by an 83 for a two-round total of 164. Codding recorded an individual 19th place overall finish in the tournament.
“It was a great tournament; the kids played well, and they performed up to their potential,” said Telles. “We were in a good battle with the other teams for the last three spots and we only lost by two strokes to Crook County and Wilsonville.”
Corvallis won the championship at 633.
“We made a couple of mistakes here and there, but that can happen on this course,” said Telles. “It was great way to end the season; the kids had a blast, they had fun competing with the other teams here. We’ll have another strong team next year, even though we’ll be without senior Chase Sam, who was an extremely good competitor.”
TheRiverhawks’ five-member squad included junior Keeler Lawson (26th place), who shot 86 in round one and 84 in round two for 170, and junior Kenneth Miller (41st place) with a 96 in round one and a second round of 84 for a 180. Sam (54th place) shot a first-round 94 and a 99 in the second round for 183. Chase’s brother, Connor, shot 99 and 98.
The Hood River Valley High Eagles duo of Keirnan Chown and freshman Davis Kerr also competed at state individually. Chown shot an 89 and 84 for a 173 total and a 31st-place finish. Kerr shot 88 and 89 for a 187 score and a 51st-place finish.
A total of 58 golfers competed in the event, which marked the first official OSAA boys state tourney since 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19 and the short six-week 2021 season wasn’t sanctioned by the OSAA.
The tourney marked the final time The Dalles will compete at the 5A level. The Riverhawks are moving down to the Class 4A level next year (for at least four years).
