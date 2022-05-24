Hood River native Jonah Tactay will compete for the University of Oregon’s track and field team in the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary this week at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Ark.
Tactay is one of 58 Duck athletes — 34 women, 24 men — who qualified for the meet, which will be contested over four days. The top 12 in each event advance to the 2022 NCAA Championships June 8-11 at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Tactay qualified for the West Preliminary in the triple jump by finishing seventh in the May 13-15 Pac-12 Conference championship meet with a best jump of 49 feet, 9.75 inches. The conference meet also was held at Hayward Field. Oregon’s men’s and women’s teams won the Pac-12 team titles.
