Susan Gabay - Columbia Gorge ESD Zone 4
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Columbia Gorge Education Service District?
I consider experience with and understanding about the Columbia Gorge Education Service District to be very important in an effective board. I have confidence in the evolving potential that our Education Service District has to serve current and future community needs. I am impressed with the outstanding team of CGESD directors and staff and the statewide network of service districts that has developed over the past several years.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I have lived 45 years in the Mosier Valley and have worked in public service through the State of Oregon Department of Human Services for over 40 years. Prior to retiring in 2017 as Self-Sufficiency Program Manager for the five county Columbia Gorge District, I worked primarily in Wasco and Hood River counties and know them very well. I am a long term board member of One Community Health and have volunteered with various different organizations.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My top priorities for our ESD will be strengthening the infrastructure, adapting to pandemic and post pandemic conditions, and continuing to support our growing STEM, Migrant Education, Early Childhood, School Improvement, and Information Technology programs. I am especially interested in the implementation of the Student Success Act with special emphasis on student wellness, safety, and suicide prevention. Also I will be keenly tracking progress toward expanded and improved school based health services in Wasco County as I know the ESD has been working on a planning and design grant for such.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
CGESD needs to follow through on results and/or recommendations from equity surveys, studies, and trainings conducted; to provide technical and regional support (tools and/or personnel) for school districts focusing on reducing disparities for historically underserved students and helping them to build capacity and monitor the effectiveness of their strategies. The CGESD also need to do strategic long range planning around facilities in anticipation of the inevitable growth and capacity needs of our programs.
Commented