VanCity White Salmon soccer club

The VanCity White Salmon club soccer team pose together for a photo. Pictured are, from left to right, Damien Sanchez, Angel Flores, Ulices Huerta, Bodi Hill, Matt Miller, Alberto Farias, Manuel Barajas, Angel Cortes, Nathan Chambers, Alex Baldwin, Luke Miller, Alfonso Serrato, Ricardo Diaz, Angel Michel and coaches Dan Miller, Cesar Sanchez, and Pero Lovrin.  Not pictured are Isaac Reynoso and Henry Wilson. Contributed photo

White Salmon-Bingen doesn’t have the large player base enjoyed by many youth soccer programs statewide, but sometimes small packages of organization, passion and skill can produce huge results.

VanCity White Salmon, a first-year club team formed for high school-aged boys to play soccer in the offseason, just finished its first season in the Washington Premier League where they posted a 7-1-2 record and won its division.