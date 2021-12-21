The undefeated and No. 1 ranked Trout Lake High Mustangs (1-0 Big Sky, 4-0 overall) continue to be the most dominate Class 1A girls basketball team in the Gorge as they extended their win streak to 13 games overlapping the last two seasons.
Trout Lake won its fourth straight game this year with an impressive 49-19 Big Sky League home win over the No. 16 ranked Dufur High Rangers (1-1 league, 4-2) Dec. 16 at Trout Lake High School.
The Mustangs broke open a close game by scoring 20 second-quarter points to take control of the contest. The quartet of senior Wynsome Painter (12 points), junior Willa McLaughlin (11 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks), senior Carme Brown (seven points) and freshman Violette Anderson (nine points) helped lead the Mustangs to the victory. The 19 points allowed by the Mustangs was the fewest for any opponent this year.
Trout Lake is now on a holiday break and will play its next game at home Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. versus the Horizon Christian High Hawks (0-2 league, 1-4 overall) at Trout Lake High School.
The Rangers, who were missing three starters against Trout Lake, bounced back from their disappointing defeat, and won 62-9 over Horizon Christian Dec. 18 at Dufur High School. The Rangers recorded a season-high point total and also allowed the fewest points scored by an opponent this year. Dufur’s next game is Dec. 27 on the road against the Perrydale Pirates (2-4).
Commented