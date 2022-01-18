The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team competed in its fourth event of the season at a dual meet Jan. 12 at Redmond High School, where the trio of Aiden Marx, Taylor Morehouse and Conor Blair won varsity matches.
Redmond finished third in the prestigious Oregon Wrestling Classic — 5A bracket — held this past weekend.
Morehouse, a senior and two-time Class 5A state qualifier, won his match in the 170-pound class. Marx, a junior earned a pin just two minutes, 57 seconds into his match at 195 pounds. Blair, a senior, won his match in the 126-pound class.
Nathan Ganders lost a close match in the 106-pound class and sophomore Colton Sawyer lost his match to an upperclassman. Freshman Julian Morehouse stepped up to the varsity level and lost a close match in the 152-pound class. Freshman Gabe Hoff also competed in the varsity level and he lost to an upperclassman in the 160-pound class.
Junior Marquese Sagapolutele, a state qualifier during the 2021 spring season, lost a close match in the 182-pound class and freshman Silas Parsons competed at the varsity level and he lost to a Redmond senior in the 220-pound class.
In the JV level, sophomore Austin Manciu had two tough losses to upperclassmen in the 126-pound class. “Austin Manciu always wrestles with great heart and I’m just so very proud of all of our kids for the outstanding efforts they’ve had for our team,” said Coach Paul Beasley.
The Hawks’ girls squad was led by junior returning state qualifier Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, who pinned her opponent at the end of the first period. Freshman Daysha Baker lost a tough match in the 160-pound class.
The Hawks girls will compete in meet Jan. 21 at Forest Grove High School. The Dalles has a novice/JV meet at Gladstone High School Jan. 22.
The Dalles will host the Dennis Radford Memorial Triad Jan. 26, which marks the Hawks’ first home meet this year. Radford passed away Dec. 21 at age 81 and the Hawks are dedicating the season to honor the former The Dalles High wrestling coach.
