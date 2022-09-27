The Dalles High Riverhawks, with a 10-2 overall record and 2-1 Tri-Valley Conference mark, have won eight straight matches en route to a No. 5 Class 4A ranking.

The Riverhawks, guided by head Coach Julie Summers and assistant Coach Teresa Morris, have a win streak that includes their first Tri-Valley Conference victory at home 3-0 over the Estacada High Rangers (2-1 TVC, 6-4 overall) Sept. 21 in a Homecoming contest at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.