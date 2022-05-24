The Dalles boys doubles team of Paul Capek and Paul Kelly finished third in last weekend’s Class 5A state tennis tournament.
Capek and Kelly, both juniors, defeated Caleb Simpson and Hudson Clark of West Albany, 6-4, 7-6, in the match for third place.
Capek and Kelly won their first-round match and then defeated the top-seeded team of Eldon and Breslin Nichols from La Salle in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 7-6. Capek and Kelly, who finished third in the 2022 Intermountain Conference tourney, lost to Redmond’s Tanner Jones and Nico Afti in the state semifinals, 6-2, 6-4. Jones and Afti won the IMC title and finished second at state.
The Dalles finished sixth at state with the five team points from Capek and Kelly.
