The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team achieved its goal of reaching the OSAA Class 4A state playoffs following a 6-0 road win over the Madras High White Buffaloes Oct. 18 at Madras High School.

Three days later, the Riverhawks lost at Tri-Valley Conference champion and No. 3-ranked Gladstone (10-0 TVC, 13-1 overall), 9-1. The Riverhawks (6-3 TVC, 7-4-2 overall), guided by Coach Colby Tonn, were hoping to bounce back in their final regular season game Tuesday at home versus the Molalla High Indians (result was after the printed edition deadline).