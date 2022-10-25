The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team achieved its goal of reaching the OSAA Class 4A state playoffs following a 6-0 road win over the Madras High White Buffaloes Oct. 18 at Madras High School.
Three days later, the Riverhawks lost at Tri-Valley Conference champion and No. 3-ranked Gladstone (10-0 TVC, 13-1 overall), 9-1. The Riverhawks (6-3 TVC, 7-4-2 overall), guided by Coach Colby Tonn, were hoping to bounce back in their final regular season game Tuesday at home versus the Molalla High Indians (result was after the printed edition deadline).
“It was one of those games where a good team punishes you when you make a mistake and that’s what happened,” said Tonn. “We didn’t really play that badly, but we just got caught out of position a couple of times and good teams like Gladstone make you pay for it, so it is what is. Ivy Wollum played a real good game in the back on defense, which was her best game of the season.”
The Riverhawks qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2019 and they’ll play a first-round game in the 16-team playoffs Nov. 2 against a yet-to-be determined opponent. A Riverhawk victory or tie against Molalla (4-3-1 TVC, 5-4-3 overall) would earn the Riverhawks a home playoff game.
The Riverhawks, behind 5-0 to Gladstone at halftime, avoided a shutout when junior midfielder Jazmine Delacruz helped setup an offensive attack that led to a scoring opportunity. Junior midfielder Lindsey Vazquez delivered a pass for an assist to junior forward Amyrah Hill.
Gladstone, which won its 12th straight game, was led by senior forward Rhyli Grim’s two goals; she’s the leading scorer in Class 4A with more than 30 goals.
“At the end of the game, people were upset and disappointed, but even though there’s really nothing we can learn from this, and we can’t be down in the dumps,” said Tonn. “It would be fun to have a home playoff game because it’s been many years since we’ve hosted a game and we’re usually on the road against a very good team in the playoffs.”
The 6-0 victory over Madras marked the fifth shutout of the season for The Dalles. The Riverhawks, who led 2-0 at halftime, were led by Delacrus’ two goals and two assists. Hill scored two goals and had an assist. Jaki Negrete and Paola Elias each scored a goal. Natalia Elias had an assist and Yadhira Cruz-Torres had two assists. The Dalles’ junior goalkeeper, Katlyne Sorensen, had four saves.
“We had a fun game at Madras and we had some of the best passing that we’ve had in any game all season,” said Tonn. “People were striking the ball well, we were passing good and we scored a lot of goals, so that was really fun.”
