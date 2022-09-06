For the second week in a row, No. 8-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team won by a lopsided margin as they steamrolled the Pendleton High Buckaroos (0-3) 8-1 Sept. 1 at Pendleton High School.

The contest was nearly identical to a game between the two teams last year that The Dalles won 8-0. Coach Jesus Granados’ team received a five-goal performance from sophomore Hulises Najera, and single goals from Martin Romero, Anthony Santana and Grey Roetcisoender.