For the second week in a row, No. 8-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team won by a lopsided margin as they steamrolled the Pendleton High Buckaroos (0-3) 8-1 Sept. 1 at Pendleton High School.
The contest was nearly identical to a game between the two teams last year that The Dalles won 8-0. Coach Jesus Granados’ team received a five-goal performance from sophomore Hulises Najera, and single goals from Martin Romero, Anthony Santana and Grey Roetcisoender.
The contest followed the Riverhawks’ 7-0 season opening home win over the La Grande High Tigers (1-2) Aug. 27. The Riverhawks’ offense, with its 15 goals in two games, is ranked No. 1 out of 31 Class 4A teams.
The Riverhawks (2-0) were seeking to get a third straight win in a nonleague match-up Tuesday at home versus the Corbett High Cardinals (2-0) of Class 3A/2A/1A (result was after the printed edition deadline). On Thursday, The Dalles hosts Gorge rival Hood River Valley at 7 p.m. at the Wahtonka campus.
