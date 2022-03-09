The Dalles boys ski team finished 13th at last weekend’s 2022 OISRA State Championship.
The Riverhawks were 15th in slalom competition and 12th in giant slalom. Team scores included the fastest three times in each run for each school.
The Dalles and 18 other complete teams competed in slalom on Mt. Hood Meadow’s Stadium course. Two Riverhawk skiers — Grey Roetcisoender and Bucky Wilkonson — had two successful runs that were counted in The Dalles’ team score. Roetcisoender’s first run was 54.43 seconds and his second, 57.07. Wilkonson’s runs were 1:03.63 and 1:04.27. Teammate Cooper Klindt first run of the day of 55.91 was among the top three for The Dalles, and Joe Codding’s second run (1:05.39) was included in the Riverhawk scoring.
Roetcisoender was 35th overall in slalom and the top finisher for The Dalles with a combined, two-run time of 1:51.5. Bela Chladek of Sisters was the slalom winner in 1:24.97 for his two runs. Ian Kenyon of Lincoln had the fastest single run of the day in 40.88.
On Friday, the boys moved to the Middlefork course for giant slalom. The Dalles, which tied with Sandy atop the Mt. Hood League standings, was again led by Roetcisoender. He was 31st in giant slalom with a best run (his first) of 1:10.37. Klindt was 43rd; and Henry Perez 68th to comprise The Dalles’ team scorers. Other Riverhawk finishers were Wilkonson, who was 81st; and Codding, who completed one of two giant slalom runs in 1:14.16.
Two Riverhawk girls skiers qualified for state as individuals: Lucy Booth and Ella Smith, both in giant slalom and slalom. Booth, who was tied for seventh overall in the Mt. Hood League combined individual standings, finished 21st in combined races at state. She was 34th in giant slalom and 22nd in slalom. Booth had a best giant slalom run of 1:14.46.
Smith, who was 13th in the combined Mt. Hood standings, was 53rd in slalom at state. Her best of two runs was 55.4 seconds. She did not complete two runs in the giant slalom.
