The Dalles High Riverhawks opened their 10-game Class 4A volleyball Tri-Valley Conference schedule with a Sept. 15 contest against a familiar and tough opponent, the Crook County High Cowgirls.
Things started well for the No. 5-ranked Riverhawks, but their old Intermountain Conference foe played better down the stretch and won in five sets.
Visiting The Dalles (0-1 league, 7-2 overall), guided by Coach Julie Summers, had the early momentum by winning sets 1 and 2, 25-19 and 26-24. The No. 9-ranked Cowgirls (1-0 league, 4-3 overall) responded to the challenge, winning the next three sets 25-15, 25-16, 15-8.
“After winning the first two sets, we just couldn’t get things together and then we lost three in a row,” said Summers. “We struggled to pass, and we just had some errors that allowed Crook County to take control and get the win. But we will get back at them when we play them at home (Oct. 3).”
On Sept. 17, the Riverhawks traveled to Central Oregon to play in the 16-team Sisters Tournament. The Riverhawks won three two-set pool play games in the morning round of the tournament. The Riverhawks then played bracket round contests and won 2-0 over the Junction City High Tigers (2-8) and 2-0 over the Siuslaw High Vikings (7-3), who are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. The Riverhawks then played the Class 3A Corbett High Cardinals (4-2) in the silver bracket championship match and won 2-0 to take first place in their bracket.
The Riverhawks have a grueling upcoming schedule this week, playing four Tri-Valley Conference games and one tournament in eight days. The stretch begins Wednesday when the Riverhawks host Estacada (1-0 league, 4-3 overall) in a 6 p.m. home game at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym. The Dalles has a back-to-back for the only time this year, when it plays the Madras White Buffaloes (0-1 league, 0-5 overall) Thursday at 6 p.m. at Madras High School.
