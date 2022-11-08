Host La Grande scored six, second-half goals to end the season for The Dalles’ girls soccer team Nov. 2 in a 7-1 first-round win in the OSAA Class 4A playoffs.

Entering the match against the No. 7-ranked Tigers (11-3-1), the 10th-ranked Riverhawks (9-5-2) felt like they had a good chance to win. Their confidence level was high after advancing to the state playoffs for the first time since 2019. They had momentum after winning five of their past six games, and they played to a 1-1 tie with the Tigers on Sept. 13 in La Grande.